Community Briefs
Blood drive set at Wesley Free
ANDERSON — This Sunday, from 1 to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held at Wesley Free Methodist Church, 3017 W. Eighth St., in memory of Martin Wire.
Wire died Jan. 11, 2018. He was a family man, fitness enthusiast and dedicated blood donor, and gave blood Sept. 11, 2001, to help patients in the wake of the 9/11 tragedy.
In February 2017, he was diagnosed with adrenal angiosarcoma, a form of cancer, and blood transfusions helped him through his treatments.
Members of the community are encouraged to donate blood in his memory.
Loss of Spouse seminar slated
ANDERSON — A Loss of a Spouse seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death will be offered on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Park Place Church of God.
The video seminar features practical, encouraging advice. Everyone who attends receives a booklet for a suggested donation of $5 with more than 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild their life.
Information or to register: call the church office at 765- 642-0216 or email leahhelvering@gmail.com.
Korean War veterans to meet
ANDERSON — The Anderson Korean War Veterans will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the 40 & 8 Lodge, 1600 S. Rangeline Road.
Any veterans of the Korean War or veterans who served in Korea are encouraged to attend. The public is also invited.
Information: Chapter Commander J. Ron Gegenheimer, 765-623-4214.
Church Street luncheon Monday
ALEXANDRIA — Church Street Commons, 204 W. Church St., will host its monthly fundraiser luncheon on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost is $7 for the chicken-and-noodles luncheon and also includes mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and homemade dessert: brownies and cookies. $6 for orders of 20 or more. Deliveries can be arranged by calling 765-623-5380.
Proceeds benefit Church Street Commons, Heaven’s Warehouse and The Commons Theatre and youth programs.
