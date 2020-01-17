Class of 1956 lunch on Tuesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1956 will hold its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday at Ruby Tuesday, 5530 S. Scatterfield Road.
All class members and guests are invited.
AHS Class of ’49 to have lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘49 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
All class and family members are invited to attend.
AHS Class of ’68 meets at Buffet
ANDERSON — The next luncheon for the Anderson High School Class of 1968 will be at noon Tuesday at Prime Harvest Buffet (garden area) of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
All AHS 1968 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
They meet the last Tuesday of each month.
Beginning origami crafts at library
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., to attend a free craft program on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Cardinal Room.
Attendees will learn the ancient art of Japanese paper folding.
Registration is required.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Spaulding, Green at Noon Exchange
ANDERSON — Rob Spaulding of The Christian Center will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Noon Exchange Club on Tuesday.
Spaulding will be talking about the current status of the center and its needs for the people they serve.
The lunch meeting will be at the Exchange Club/Children’s Bureau Family Resource Center, 3407 N. Broadway, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Martha Green, Anderson singer/songwriter, will also speak about the need for warm socks for The Christian Center. The Exchange Club is collecting socks through the end of February with boxes at several businesses and churches.
Anyone wishing to attend the luncheon presentation is invited to call and make a reservation.
Contact: Bonny Clark, 765-617-5912 or bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
