Community Briefs
Legion offers breakfast Sunday
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St., will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday.
Serving hours will be from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The menu includes biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, pancakes, French toast, eggs to order, juice and coffee.
Cost is $7 per person and open to the public.
Shrine Club to host fish dinner
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host a fish dinner (cod) from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The dinner is open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin
