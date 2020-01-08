LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Community Briefs

Legion offers breakfast Sunday

LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St., will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday.

Serving hours will be from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The menu includes biscuits and gravy, fried potatoes, pancakes, French toast, eggs to order, juice and coffee.

Cost is $7 per person and open to the public.

Shrine Club to host fish dinner

ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host a fish dinner (cod) from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The dinner is open to the public.

The Herald Bulletin

