Community Briefs
Winners of ‘DLTS’ fundraiser
ANDERSON — The 12th annual Dancing Like the Stars fundraiser benefit was held Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.
Celebrity Competition Winners are as follows:
Judge’s Choice:
First place: Allyson Gordon and Xavier Medina
Runner-up: Molly Cooper and Adam Trogdlen
People’s Choice:
First place: Cindy Bradford and Jarrod Mayer
Runner-up: Mike Truman and Diana Miller
Team Winners
Judges’ choice: Team Timesteppters
People’s choice: Team Ascension St. Vincent
Legion hosts frog legs dinner
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides, on Friday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out.
The post is at 450 N. 10th St.
Open to the public, it is a non-smoking Legion.
Information: 765-354-4892.
AHS Class of ’65 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The ladies of the Anderson High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Frisch’s on Broadway.
The group meets the first Wednesday of each month. The location changes; watch for the newspaper announcement or for an email announcing the location. Please refrain from wearing fragrances since there are some classmates that have allergies.
The Herald Bulletin
