Community Briefs

Winners of ‘DLTS’ fundraiser

ANDERSON — The 12th annual Dancing Like the Stars fundraiser benefit was held Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.

Celebrity Competition Winners are as follows:

Judge’s Choice:

First place: Allyson Gordon and Xavier Medina

Runner-up: Molly Cooper and Adam Trogdlen

People’s Choice:

First place: Cindy Bradford and Jarrod Mayer

Runner-up: Mike Truman and Diana Miller

Team Winners

Judges’ choice: Team Timesteppters

People’s choice: Team Ascension St. Vincent

Legion hosts frog legs dinner

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides, on Friday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out.

The post is at 450 N. 10th St.

Open to the public, it is a non-smoking Legion.

Information: 765-354-4892.

AHS Class of ’65 to meet for lunch

ANDERSON — The ladies of the Anderson High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Frisch’s on Broadway.

The group meets the first Wednesday of each month. The location changes; watch for the newspaper announcement or for an email announcing the location. Please refrain from wearing fragrances since there are some classmates that have allergies.

