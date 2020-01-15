HHS Class of ’66 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Highland High School Class of ’66 will meet for its monthly luncheon on Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Call Linda at 765-610-8682 if planning on attending.
Derby Dames to open season 10
MUNCIE — The Cornfed Derby Dames will hold its Season 10 home opener on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in the Memorial Building. The CFDD All-Stars will take on Demolition City Roller Derby’s Dynamite Dolls, from Evansville, and the Muncie MissFits will play Wisconsin United Roller Derby, Wisconsin’s all-gender roller derby league based out of Madison.
Doors open for the double header at 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start time for the All-Stars game. Tickets at the door are $12 per person (cash or card) or $10 in advance through Brown Paper Tickets or from any Cornfed Derby Dame. Veterans, college students, EMT, firefighters, and police are just $8 with a valid ID and children ages 10 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket (limit two children).
Foreigner, Kansas tickets on sale
NOBLESVILLE — Legendary band Foreigner, special guest Kansas, and featured guest Europe will bring their iconic songs of summer to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 25 with the Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at www.livenation.com.
Chicken breast meal at Shrine Club
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club and Dev’s Deep Fried Madness will have a hand-breaded or breaded chicken breast dinner this Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
The dinner is open to the public.
Rangeline Center activities planned
ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, has a variety of weekly activities and special events.
Chair Yoga is scheduled each Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Indoor walkers may walk Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
A painting class will take place on Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and 30 for nonmembers. Snacks will be available.
Line dancing classes take place each Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m.
A Simmons Friday Night Dance is held every Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. Cost is $6.
For the chair yoga, indoor walking and line dancing classes, donations are accepted.
Lions learn about Honor Flight
ANDERSON — Trina Winegarder, regional coordinator for Honor Flight, will be the featured guest at the Anderson Lions Club on Thursday.
She will discuss this program that honors military veterans.
The club meets at noon in the Fellowship Hall at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Guests who would like to learn about the Anderson Lions Club are invited to attend. The Anderson Lions meet on the first and third Thursday each month.
