Community Briefs
ASO invites trivia participants
ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra will present a Trivia Night on Friday, Jan. 31, hosted by Creatures of Habit, 1031 Meridian St.
Teams of six will compete with general knowledge trivia beginning at 7 p.m. Participants should arrive earlier to get food and beverages. Tickets are $20 per person and include one drink and endless chili. There are prizes for the top two teams.
All proceeds benefit the Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
Registration: Dana Stone, ASO executive director, 765-644-2111; www.andersonsymphony.org.
Legion serving mountain oysters
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion, Post 216, Sons of American Legion, will serve mountain oysters on Saturday from 11 a.m. until sold out.
The post is located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown. The public is welcome, the Legion is a non-smoking venue.
This event will be every third Saturday of the month, through March.
Information: 765-354-4892.
A Heart for Kids program at schools
ANDERSON — A Heart for Kids, a faith-based nonprofit organization, is seeking tutors and mentors for its after-school program.
The programs are offered from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. at Erskine Elementary, on Monday and Wednesday; and at Tenth Street Elementary, on Tuesday and Thursday.
Currently serving 65 children, the organization wants to expand its volunteer base to enroll more children on the waiting list. College students are eligible for a stipend.
Information: Val Petry, director, 765-425-1046; val@aheartforkids.org; or visit www.heartforkids.org.
AHS Class of ’67 to gather
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1967 will have its monthly luncheon at noon Wednesday at Blaze Bar and Grill located inside Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
All class members and guests are welcome.
Chili and bingo Wednesday
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will have a chili dinner on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $5 per person. Bingo will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
It is open to the public.
Laundry soap sales boost toy drive
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Toy Drive Laundry Soap Fundraiser will run through Jan. 30.
To order or for more information, contact Terri Brenner at 765-623-1976 (cell) or 765-724-0082 (office).
