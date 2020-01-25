St. John’s sets chili cookoff
ANDERSON — St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a Chili Cook Off on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will raise funds for The Madicon County Chaplaincy Program, Project Hope.
The church is at 310 E. 53rd St.
Church Women to meet Feb. 3
ANDERSON — Church Women United will meet on Monday, Feb. 3, at 9:30 a.m. at The Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
Phish to play three shows
NOBLESVILLE — The American rock band Phish has announced its summer tour and it will include a three-show stop at Ruoff Music Center, Friday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 9, as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
