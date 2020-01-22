Legion hosts dinner Saturday
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St., will host a chicken/beef and noodles dinner on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $8 for all-you-can-eat. The menu includes mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, dessert, tea and coffee.
Second Harvest Tailgate is Friday
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will provide food for families in need at a Tailgate distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Friday in the former Kmart parking lot on Nichol Avenue.
The distribution is while supplies last, and there is a limit of three families per vehicle. Participants are asked not to line up before 11 a.m. the day of the tailgate for traffic control purposes.
Home School ‘gym’ class to start
ANDERSON — The Department of Kinesiology at Anderson University is offering a 10-week physical education class to area home school children ages 4 through 15.
Semester II class begins Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 1:50 p.m. and continues through Wednesday, April 29. (Note: start/end date is one week later than previously announced.)
Cost of the program is $15 per family for Semester II. Call the department at 765-641-4481 or email cjhuestis@anderson.edu for more information.
New families may register on Feb. 19, between 12:30 and 1 p.m., at the Information Desk of the Kardatzke Wellness Center. Parking is available in the KWC parking lot or in the campground across from Martin Hall on University Blvd.
‘How Not to Die’ series offered
ANDERSON — The Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a three-part series based on the New York Times Best Seller, “How Not to Die,” by Dr. Michael Greger, on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Cross Street Christian School, 2318 W. Cross St.
The series will include cooking demonstrations in addition to exploring the five areas of the world where people live to a healthy 100 years old. How do they do it?
The second part of the series will be held Feb. 23 and Part 3 on March 22.
A light evening meal will be served as well. This is a free event.
To register, text or call Susan at 765-621-7557.
