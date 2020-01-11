Suicide survivors’ group to meet
ANDERSON — Hope, Help, and Healing, a support group for survivors of suicide, will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St., Anderson.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Information: 765-644-6555.
John Williams to speak to AARP
ANDERSON — The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Anderson Chapter will hold its January business meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the basement meeting room at First United Methodist Church, 12th and Jackson streets, Anderson.
Guest speaker will be John Williams, who will give an update on changes to Medicare and Social Security.
Members and guests are invited to attend.
‘First Sunday’ at history museum
ANDERSON — On Feb. 2, Roger Hensley will hold a “First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation at the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., at 2 p.m.
He will detail his tour Avon Yard.
Poets welcome at A-Town Center
ANDERSON — Share your poems with local poets at the Monthly Poetry Night at A-Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The group meets every third Thursday of the month, hosted by David Allen and sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana and A-Town Center.
Socrates meeting slated for Monday
ANDERSON — Socrates Café is a group of people, who exchange dialogue about everyday ideas and events in a friendly and civil discussion.
The next meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Museum of Madison County History, 7 W. 11th St., Anderson.
Past members and new people are always welcome. There are no dues, membership requirements, or other obligations.
Information: email Socrates.Cafe.Anderson@gmail.com or call Mike at 765-387-7656.
Walmart hosting wellness services
ANDERSON — The local Walmart, at 2321 Charles St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday is offering free wellness services and resources in Indiana to help customers save money and live better in 2020.
Walmart is also on a mission to help customers stay away from the flu. According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. and is expected to continue for weeks.
Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart also is offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals.
Fish on the menu at County 40&8
ANDERSON — On Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., the Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will have its monthly fish dinner.
The menu will include Alaskan Pollock, green beans, potatoes, and coleslaw. Carry-out will be available.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.