Anderson Class of 1951 to meet
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1951 will meet on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Breakfast Saturday at AMVETS
PENDLETON — The Sons of AMVETS will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway.
Cost is $8 per person for the buffet breakfast, which includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs (eggs to order), coffee, milk and juice.
No one under 18 is admitted as the venue is a smoking facility.
