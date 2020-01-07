Red Hat group sets lunch site
SULPHUR SPRINGS — The WOW Chapter of Red Hat Ladies will meet for lunch Saturday at the Iron Kettle, 103 S. Meridian St., Sulphur Springs.
All members and guests are welcome. Discussion will reveal the events for 2020.
Bereavement Support to meet
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. Retired chaplain Dick True will be speaking on “A Follow-up to the Holidays.”
Following a discussion period, there will be a time of fellowship and refreshments.
This session will be in the church’s Fireside Room; enter through the north door across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Information: 765-643-5713.
AHS Class of ’60 to meet at Blaze
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Blaze Bar and Grill located inside Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Yacht Rock Revue to be in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — On Jan. 10-11, Yacht Rock Revue will perform at The Egyptian Room at Old National Centre. Shows begin at 8 p.m.
While primarily known for note-perfect covers of hits of the ’70s and ’80s, the group recently debuted a video for its new original single “Step” in a feature with Entertainment Weekly, and recently followed with a remix by UK electronic/soul artist Jamie Lidell. Yacht Rock Revue will release its first album of all-original music on 2/21, “Hot Dads in Tight Jeans.”
A limited number of general admission tickets are still available for the show. Contact the box office at the Old National Centre, Indianapolis.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.