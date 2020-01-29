Thomas Rhett tickets on sale starting Friday
NOBLESVILLE — Grammy-nominated country artist Thomas Rhett will bring his Center Point Road Tour to Ruoff Music Center on Friday, June 5. Special guests will include Cole Swindell and HARDY.
This show is part of the Jiffy Lube Country Megaticket, now on sale at www.megaticket.com. Individual tickets for the Thomas Rhett concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com.
Oil painting classes at Pendleton’s Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 announces two oil painting classes to be held in February.
Registrations for classes may be made at Gallery 119 located at 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Online registrations may be made at pendletonartistssociety.org/events.
Oil painting with Katy Burke:
Learn to paint “Poppies” in oil with instructor Katy Burke on Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a break for lunch. Class fee is $55 with all supplies provided.
For those who are using your own paints and brushes, cost is $45. Canvas will be provided.
Oil painting with Palette Knife:
Award winning artist Patrick Kluesner will be teaching an oil painting class using palette knives.
You will learn the basics of using a palette knife to paint “Roses in a Glass Vase.”
Bring your own oil paints and several palette knives. Class will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Class fee is $40 and supply list is online.
Seniors Dance moved to Friday
ANDERSON — The American Legion Post 127 Seniors Dance has been moved this week to Friday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 9 p.m.
DJ will be Jerry and 50s and 60s music will be played.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.