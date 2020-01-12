Delco Security group to meet
ANDERSON — Delco Remy Plant Security will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Watercolor class at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — Judy Crist will teach a beginning level watercolor class where participants will learn the basics in a two-hour class designed to let them try watercolors before purchasing their own supplies. Take home a finished piece of art of a bluejay.
The class will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. Class fee is $35 per student and includes all supplies needed.
Registrations may be made at Gallery 119, 119 W, State St., or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registrations may be made at pendletonartistssociety.org/event.
AHS 1969 alums to meet at Art’s
ANDERSON — The Class of 1969 from Anderson High School will have lunch at Art’s Pizza, 2027 Broadway, at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20.
All graduates, spouses, and friends are invited.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.