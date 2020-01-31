Bowling, euchre at Norwood Bowl
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce will host a Lane of Thrones bowling tournament as well as a Game of Cards euchre tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at Norwood Bowl.
Cost is $100 for a team of four (two games). No tap, cash prizes. Euchre is $10 per person (brackets). Cash prizes for first and second place.
There will be a 50/50, silent auction and a wine pull.
Sponsorship is available at $50 per lane or $200 a table.
Register: 765-724-3144 or AlexandriaChamber.org. Early bird registration is by Feb. 21.
Daughter’s Dance at Liberty Christian
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School will host a Daughter’s Dance on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Elementary Gymnasium, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
The dance is for girls 2-14 years of age and dads, grandfathers, uncles and friends are invited to attend.
Cost is $5 per person. Special guests include the Disney princesses.
All proceeds go toward Junior Missions.
1959 classes join for lunch Tuesday
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of 1959 will meet at noon Tuesday at the Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Information: Ann Shaffer, 765-274-1619 or Bob Jackson, 765-642-4049.
Opioid prevention topic at Exchange
ANDERSON — Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, will speak at the Anderson Noon Exchange Club luncheon on Tuesday.
Grimes will talk about the opioid epidemic and how it is being addressed in Madison County. There is rapidly growing abuse in Madison County. Grimes will talk about prevention efforts and what efforts are in the works.
Exchangites will be meeting at Art’s Pizza, 2027 Broadway, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
First-time guests are invited to join the luncheon meeting at no charge. Returning guests and members will pay their for their own lunches.
Reservation: Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or email: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
