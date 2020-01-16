Community Briefs
MLK celebration set for Sunday
ANDERSON — The Concerned Ministers of Anderson’s 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at New Covenant Kingdom Ministries 2277 N. Madison Ave.
Speaker will be Pastor Christopher Armstrong of Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Indianapolis.
The public is invited to come out to commemorate this observance.
Sobriety talk set for Jan. 25
ANDERSON — Basic Life Support for Life (how to live life clean and sober) Table Talk will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
Guest speakers will be Benjy J. and Bobby K. from Branson, Missouri.
Free light lunch will be served at 11:50 a.m.
For more information, contact Skip at 765-425-1936.
Lifeskills aims to help parents
ALEXANDRIA — Parent Lifeskills Group, a skills-based workshop to help parents promote positive health and personal development in their children, begins Jan. 28 and runs through March 3.
The six-week session will run for 90 minutes each Tuesday at The Church at Broadway Park, 302 N. West St.
Child care and snacks will be provided.
One free gas card per family per session attended.
To register, call Jennifer at 765-683-0452.
40&8 to hold monthly fish fry
ANDERSON — The Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangline Road, will host its all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday.
Serving hours are from 4 to 7 p.m.
‘An Inspector Calls’ on Alley stage
ANDERSON — The Alley Theatre will present “An Inspector Calls” this week at its theater in Central Christian Church, 10th and Jackson streets.
“An Inspector Calls” by J.B. Priestley, and directed by Andrew Persinger, revolves around the unsuspecting, turn-of-the-century Birling family as they are visited by the mysterious Inspector Goole.
The cast includes Samuel Lynch as Inspector Goole; Raymond Kester as Arthur Birling; Michele Mullins as Sheila Birling; Rhonda Tinch-Mize as Sybil Birling; Cameron Vale as Eric Birling; Tyler Marx as Gerald Croft and Sara Wilkinson as Edna.
Tickets are $10.
Information or ticket sales: 765-643-0701 or thealleytheatre.com
