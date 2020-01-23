LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Community Briefs

AHS Class of ’68 meets at Buffet

ANDERSON — The next luncheon for the Anderson High School Class of 1968 will be at noon Tuesday at Prime Harvest Buffet (garden area) of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.

All AHS 1968 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.

They meet the last Tuesday of each month.

Breakfast has been discontinued

ANDERSON — The monthly Roosevelt School breakfasts for faculty, staff and former students have been discontinued.

Nickelback tickets on sale today

NOBLESVILLE — Nickelback will bring its “All the Right Reasons 2020” tour to Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, on Friday, June 26.

Special guests will be Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Shrine Club to serve fish dinners

ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host a fish (cod) dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Cost is $11 for adults and children 12 and under, $5.

The meal is open to the public.

Hall & Oates to play Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — This Friday, at 10 a.m. tickets will go on sale for the 32-date North American summer tour of Daryl Hall & Joan Oates.

The duo makes a stop Wednesday, July 22, at Ruoff Music Center.

Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com.

The Herald Bulletin