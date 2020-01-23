Community Briefs
AHS Class of ’68 meets at Buffet
ANDERSON — The next luncheon for the Anderson High School Class of 1968 will be at noon Tuesday at Prime Harvest Buffet (garden area) of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
All AHS 1968 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
They meet the last Tuesday of each month.
Breakfast has been discontinued
ANDERSON — The monthly Roosevelt School breakfasts for faculty, staff and former students have been discontinued.
Nickelback tickets on sale today
NOBLESVILLE — Nickelback will bring its “All the Right Reasons 2020” tour to Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, on Friday, June 26.
Special guests will be Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Shrine Club to serve fish dinners
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host a fish (cod) dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $11 for adults and children 12 and under, $5.
The meal is open to the public.
Hall & Oates to play Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE — This Friday, at 10 a.m. tickets will go on sale for the 32-date North American summer tour of Daryl Hall & Joan Oates.
The duo makes a stop Wednesday, July 22, at Ruoff Music Center.
Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com.
The Herald Bulletin
