Art Association plans Exhibition
ANDERSON — The Art Association of Madison County is seeking sponsorships for its 21st annual Student Exhibition.
The objective for the exhibition is to provide an outlet for all Madison County students to display their works and provide motivation to further study of the arts. Coordinator Theresa Lucas said, “With the reduction of art in the schools, we feel this is a much-needed program.”
The Student Exhibition is scheduled March 1-13 in the former Sears store on University Boulevard. The artwork was showcased at the Mounds Mall for 17 years before it closed.
Contact: Lucas at studentartexhibit@gmail.com or 765-683-1053.
Chicken and noodles on menu
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, will have a chicken-and-noodle dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Serving hours will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Quilt guild to meet at Pendleton
PENDLETON — The next meeting of the Spring Valley Quilt Guild will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Pendleton Library, 595 Water St.
Speaker will be Dawn Cornell sharing her knowledge on wool applique and hand embroidery. She is currently teaching at Always in Stitches in Noblesville. All those interested in quilting, wool applique and hand embroidery are welcome to attend.
Event to benefit Muncie Soup Kitchen
MUNCIE — An art and wine event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Villa Clubhouse.
This community event will benefit the Soup Kitchen of Muncie.
Meet the artists and preview their creations for the 10th annual Soup Kitchen of Muncie fundraising dinner.
Information: 765-286-9066.
‘Wild Things’ photos featured
MUNCIE — Join Cornerstone Center for the Arts on Thursday, Feb. 6, for the opening reception of “Where the Wild Things Are” featuring the photography of Mary Beth Reinhard.
The reception will be in the Judith Barnes Memorial Gallery on the second floor of Cornerstone, 520 E. Main St., from 5 to 7 p.m. in conjunction with February’s First Thursday events.
“Where the Wild Things Are” is a collection of North American animals found in their natural environment.
