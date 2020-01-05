AHS Class of ‘47 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947 will hold its monthly class lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road
All class members and friends are invited to attend.
Classes of ‘59 plan get-together
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of 1959 will meet at noon Tuesday at the Anderson Grill, across from the former Mounds Mall.
Information: Ann Shaffer, 765-274-1619; or Bob Jackson at 765-642-4049.
Church hosting chili cook-off
MARKLEVILLE — North Christian Church of Markleville will host a chili cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.
There is no charge to enter. Cost is $5 for unlimited chili.
Sign-up sheet will be available at the Welcome Center.
The church is located at 32 State St., Markleville.
Information: 765-533-4463.
Spaghetti on menu at Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St., will host a spaghetti dinner on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Cost is $6 and includes spaghetti, salad, and garlic toast.
The dinner is open to the public. Carry-out will be available or you can call your order in and it will be ready for pickup.
To order or for more information: 765-754-3311.
Support group plans 2 meetings
ANDERSON — Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., Anderson.
Sherry Hodge is an audiology specialist in Anderson and she will serve as speaker. Her topic will be: “Is hearing loss linked to Alzheimer’s? Are the risks of dementia likely to increase as hearing loss worsens?”
Other concerns about hearing and Alzheimer’s will also be addressed.
Speakers and respite care are available at the 2 p.m. session only.
Call in advance 765-203-2674 for respite care.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
For additional information contact Lori Keith at lkeith@ecommunity.com.
