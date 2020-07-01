AHS Class of 1965 meeting today
ANDERSON — The Ladies of the Anderson High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch on Wednesday, July 1, at Bob Evans at 11:30 a.m.
This will be the first lunch held since the COVID virus has been active. Those attending are asked to use safe practices of wearing masks when coming in and going out of the restaurant, hand sanitizing and social distancing as possible.
If you are at risk because of medical conditions, consider whether you are comfortable with participating this month.
The Ladies of the AHS Class of 1965 meet the first Wednesday of each month and all are encouraged to put the activity on the calendar. Please do not wear fragrances, as there are classmates with allergies.
Keystone Woods cancels bingo
ANDERSON — Community Bingo at Keystone Woods Assisted Living, 2335 N. Madison Ave., is canceled for Friday, July 3.
East Lynn pantry open Wednesdays
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will have its food pantry open every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
