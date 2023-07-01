Redbud Quilt Guild will meet July 6
ANDERSON — The Redbud Quilt Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave.
Guest speaker will be long arm quilter Tammy Lawson.
Cabaret Soul Jam set for Clowes Hall
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic Cabaret Soul Jam will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. at Clowes Memorial Hall on the campus of Butler University.
There will be four groups on this night — The Manhattans, The Dramatics, Heatwave, and Blue Magic — bringing their signature sounds to the Clowes Memorial Hall stage.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 5, at 10 a.m.
Kennedy to speak on mental health
INDIANAPOLIS — An evening with former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy on mental health awareness will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Clowes Memorial Hall on the campus of Butler University.
Kennedy is one of the world’s leading voices on mental health and addiction. He works to unite government leaders, philanthropists, the private sector, and advocates in transforming our health care system to treat illness of the brain on par with illnesses of the body.
Tickets are required, but free (online fees apply). Limit four tickets per person. Free tickets are available for pickup at the Clowes Memorial Hall box office, open Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or online (processing fees apply).
Free group tickets are available through the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable.
For more information, contact info@mentalhealthroundtable.org.
