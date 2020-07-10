Chicken fry set at K of C
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus at the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will have a chicken fry on Saturday, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under.
Carryouts are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Sports card show slated for July 25
ELWOOD — A sports card show will be held at the Elwood Antique Mall and Flea Market on Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Information: Lowell, 765-649-1936, or Doug, 765-760-2549.
