Delco Remy breakfast canceled
ANDERSON — The Delco Remy Plant Security breakfast scheduled for July 18 has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Muncie Brewfest canceled
MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts has announced that due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Muncie Brewfest scheduled for Aug. 15 has been canceled.
All tickets have been moved to the new 2021 date: April 17, 2021.
Full refunds are also available by emailing Morgan Boone at mboone@cornerstonearts.org.
Fairgrounds Fun Park canceled
INDIANAPOLIS — Following the recent elevation of COVID-19 cases in Indiana and with guidance from state public health officials, the planned Fairgrounds Fun Park has been canceled.
The event had been planned to take place from July 31 to Sept. 7 and had included a thorough plan for sanitation and social distancing, but is being canceled out of an abundance of caution.
The Herald Bulletin
