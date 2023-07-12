Gruenewald house to host luncheon
ANDERSON — The Gruenewald Historic House located at 626 Main St., downtown Anderson, will host a summer luncheon on Friday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m.
Cost for this event is $20 per person. Call 765-648-6875 to reserve a table for you and your friends. Leave your name, contact information and number in your party. Reservations are required.
Friends of Mounds to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker will be Jody Heaston and her topic will be “ Charles Deam, The First State Forester”.
The public is invited.
Friends of the Library sale set
ANDERSON — The Friends of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will hold its monthly book sale on the third floor of the library on Thursday, July 13.
Sale times are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sales are open to the public (no library card required), and offer a wide variety of gently-used materials, from children’s and adult fiction and nonfiction books to DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, and magazines.
Funds raised through the Friends sales and donations are given to APL to be used for library programming.
Winery hosting Hometown Band
MUNCIE — The outdoor entertainment stage at Tonne Winery is hosting a variety of ensemble groups from America’s Hometown Band of Muncie for two Saturday evenings in July — from 6 to 8 p.m. on the 22nd and on the 29th.
Ensembles scheduled over these Saturday evenings are three different AHB instrument choir groups: the Bennie Pressler Trombone Choir, directed by Don Lamb, the Central Indiana Flute Choir, directed by Becky Boyce, and the Clarinet Connection Choir, directed by Steve Stickler. Each of these instrumental choirs numbers about 15 musicians, and produces the soprano, alto, tenor, and bass ‘choir voices’ and harmonies through various-sized instruments.
Also performing at these July dates at Tonne are two different mini-sized AHB concert band groups – one features ballads with AHB vocalist Ramona Dale. The other ensemble delivers a golden oldies set under the baton of AHB President Charles Routh.
The winery is north of Muncie at North Walnut Street and County Road 500 North (Royerton Road) — at 101 W. Royerton Road.
Civil War group plans July meeting
ANDERSON — The July meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St. Gerald Jones will present “The Common Soldier.”
Almost 3 million men served in the Civil War. Gerald will explore what motivated men and boys to enlist and their experiences. War artifacts from the field and these soldiers will be shown and discussed. Included will be a rarely seen Civil War drum carried by a drummer with the 68th Indiana Volunteer Regiment.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin