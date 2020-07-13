Second Harvest lists food sites
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have several tailgate food distribution events this week, including two in Madison County.
• Monday: 10 a.m. at Alexandria-Monroe High School, 1 Burden Court, Alexandria.
• Tuesday: 10 a.m. at Five Points Mall, 1129 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion.
• Tuesday: 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.
• Thursday: 10 a.m. at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday: 10 a.m. at former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. No IDs, proof of address or need is required. All are welcome, regardless of home county. Attendees are asked to only go through the line one time.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
