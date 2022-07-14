Event at 4-H Fair taking donations
ALEXANDRIA — Stock the Trailer will be a weeklong event at the Madison County 4-H Fair hosted by the Madison County Junior Leaders and Farm Credit.
Community members are asked to bring canned food items to the fair and put them in the trailer near the 4-H building. Donations will then be taken to food banks around the county.
WINGS to host fitness gathering
ANDERSON — The Bethel Baptist Church Women’s Ministry, WINGS, will host its first “Temple Take Off” this Saturday July 16.
Numerous Women’s Ministries of Madison County have been invited for this gathering of fellowship and fitness. This is a “no-cost, no-excuse” opportunity to get our temples on track prayerfully and joyfully.
Participants will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the church, located 2208 Nelle St., then proceed to Pulaski Park where the walk will take place from 2 to 3 p.m.
