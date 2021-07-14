Pulled pork dinner set for Saturday
FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion will host a smoked pulled pork dinner with choice of two sides at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
Cost is $8 and will be available until it runs out.
Open to the public. Carry-outs will be available.
Call in orders: 765-754-3311.
Bluegrass music festival July 31
ANDERSON — The White River Folk & Bluegrass Music Club will present the Shadyside Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, July 31.
Entrance to the park is at 1112 Broadway St. There will be no admission charge.
The schedule is as follows: noon, Boozehounds; 1 p.m., Blue Holler; 2 p.m., Cumberland Gap; 3 p.m., Mountain Laurel; 4 p.m., Elk Ridge. Bands and times are subject to change.
Bring your instruments; jamming will be going on all day. Bring your lawn chairs. Food vendors and playgrounds will be nearby.
Information: Dennis, 765-606-0761.
