Food Pantry is July 24 at Legion
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson, will have a food pantry, Monday, July 24, beginning at 2 p.m. and will continue while supplies last.
Plant sale set for July 17-21 in Alex
ALEXANDRIA — Potted houseplants, perennials and bulbs will be sold in the Extension Homemaker booth located in the Madison County 4-H Fair Commercial Building.
Exhibit hours are Monday, July 17, to Friday, July 21, from 1 to 9 p.m.
Proceeds are used to fund community service projects conducted throughout the year by the Extension Homemakers.
Plants are donated by local Madison County Extension Homemaker members and community vendors.
Mark Ice Cream Day with dogs
NOBLESVILLE — Three Dog Bakery, The Bakery for Dogs, will host an ice cream social on Sunday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hamilton Town Center, 13904 Town Center Blvd.
Join in the celebration of National Ice Cream Day. Bring your pup and get two scoops with your choice of toppings. Cost is $6.50 per cup.
Other participating area stores are: Broad Ripple, 844 Broad Ripple Ave., and Mass Ave, 444 Massachusetts Ave., both in Indianapolis.
Backpack event to be held Sunday
ANDERSON — Teddy Bear Childcare and Preschool and Midnight Tot Spot Preschool and Childcare will host the inaugural Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, July 16, at Jackson Park, 22nd Street and Raible Avenue, Anderson.
The event begins at noon and is for pre-kindergarten through elementary students. There will be hot dogs, chips and drinks.
One backpack will be given per child. Child needs to be present to receive supplies. First come, first serve.
The Herald Bulletin