Master Gardener tour is Saturday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Master Gardener Garden tour is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16.
This year features nine gardens, five in Anderson and four in Pendleton. The garden tour is a fundraiser to support outreach programs in the county.
Information: 765-617-4772.
AHS Class of ’69 to gather July 18
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson High School Class of 1969, as well as family and friends, will gather on Monday, July 18, at the Anderson Grill at noon for a luncheon.
Class of ‘56 sets July 19 luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘56 monthly luncheon will be held at 1925 Pub Restaurant, Grandview Golf Course, on Tuesday, July 19, at noon. All members and guests are invited to attend.
Class of ‘60 plans July 21 luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1960 will be having its monthly luncheon on Thursday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m. at the 1925 Pub. Those interested in attending can contact Loretta Lukens at 765-642-8312.
Middletown Hog Roast is July 23
MIDDLETOWN — Home-grown sweet corn, grilled pork chops, pork burger sandwiches, homemade bread and desserts are on the menu for the 22nd annual Hog Roast.
It’s sponsored by the CLC Historical Preservation Society on Saturday, July 23 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Josiah Cromer Homestead Barn (now Howell Farms) near Middletown.
CASA to host Q&A session
ANDERSON — East Central Indiana CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is hosting “Sweet Treats & CASA,” a free one-hour event to answer questions about this role. The informational session will be held Monday, July 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the CASA office, adjacent to Mounds State Park at 3538 Mounds Road.
Former bakers of The Cabbage Rose will provide dessert. A CASA volunteer and a staff member will share information about the role and how to apply.
“Madison County has over 1100 substantiated abused and neglected children. Over 400 of them are waiting for a Court Appointed Special Advocate to help them navigate important decisions toward a safe, permanent home,” said Annette Craycraft, executive director of East Central Indiana CASA. “We hope anyone who has an interest in helping children and the community will join us to learn more. It takes only a few hours per month to serve as a CASA, and it’s so rewarding.”
More information about CASA can be found at 400TooMany.org. Registration for “Sweet Treats & CASA,” can be done on the website or by calling 765-649-7215.
The Herald Bulletin