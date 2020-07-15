American Legion in Frankton reopens
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St., has reopened.
Bingo will take place each Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Also new is the progressive jackpot held every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Both events are open to the public.
Information: 765-754-3311.
K of C fish fry is a thanks to priests
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus 563, located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will have a fish fry on Friday, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Price is $10 for adults, and $5 for children 12 years old and under.
The fish fry is a going-away “Thank You and Good Luck” dinner for Msgr. Sell and Father Mark as they will be leaving soon.
Carryouts are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Tim King Band set to entertain
ANDERSON — The Tim King Band will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Wednesday at DT’s R Bar, 1100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.