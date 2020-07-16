Agencies partner for senior food site
DALEVILLE — LifeStream Services and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana have partnered to offer a senior food distribution site at the Daleville Town Hall, 8019 S. Walnut St., the third Thursday of each month.
Distribution will take place Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. to those who are 60 years of age and older and who are in need.
Community Cafe offers free meal
ANDERSON — Community Cafe will be open at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
Each Sunday evening a team of volunteers serves a free hot meal to anyone who needs the nourishment and fellowship. The meal includes a prayer and devotional time led by a pastor.
Volunteer musicians provide a musical backdrop each week. Each guest can take home a bag of nonperishable food.
Information or to volunteer: contact the church office at 765-643-6977 or mail@andersonfirst.org.
Virtual series set on trauma effect
INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Policy and Law Initiative of Indiana is hosting a four-part Trauma, Healing and Prevention Virtual Series. This educational opportunity is for anyone who interacts with children.
The virtual sessions will take place at noon Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28 and Nov. 18. Each will explore trauma and its impact on youth through various lenses, with specific emphasis on racial groups and LGBTQ+ children.
Registration is open on Eventbrite.com. The $30 fee provides access to the entire series, and continuing education credits for educators for the series are available for an additional one-time fee of $15.
