Block party to feature activities
ANDERSON — William Harvey Dance Academy will host a fundraiser on Saturday, July 24 with several events.
From noon to 2 p.m., at 1200 Arrow Ave., Anderson, there will be a Summer Block Party.
Cost is $15 for all day wristband or $1 a ticket. There will be basketball, a bounce house, food, Wipe Me Down Hop Scotch, Cake Walk, DJ, swimming, movie night, Double Dutch and a car wash.
The car wash will be held at 1200 Arrow Ave., from noon to 5 p.m.
Cost is $5.
The Movie Night fundraiser will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 24, at Celebration Church Arrow Heights, 1120 Arrow Ave., Anderson.
Admission is $3. Food will be available.
Shown will be “Luca” from 8 to 9:45 p.m. and “Space Jam” from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Bring a lawn chair, bean bag, or blanket.
Hoosier Park to host memorial ride
ANDERSON — The 16th annual Jessica and Lynsey Scholarship Fund Memorial Ride will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Sign-in will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. (Pre-registration is preferred). Kickstands up at 11 a.m., and the ride finishes at 6 p.m. at the Moose Family Center Lodge 150, 225 E. Pine St.
T-shirts are $20. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., and cost is $10.
Pre-registration dates are Friday, Aug. 6, 5 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 12, 5 to 8 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 13, 5 to 8 p.m.
Cost is $25 for a single rider, which includes T-shirt and dinner. Passenger cost is $20 and also includes T-shirt and dinner.
If registering day of ride, add $5 per person.
