‘AristoCats Kids’ at Commons Theatre
ALEXANDRIA — The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Washington St., will present “The AristoCats Kids,” under the direction of Tyler McCorkle and Stacie Bower, the weekend of July 24-26.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 24-25, and a 3:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 26.
Tickets are $10 for adults; $7 for students; and $3 for preschool-age children.
Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance by calling 765-639-3282.
More information is available at www.TheCommonsTheatre.org.
Award going to Brown-Butz-DiedringANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will present its Proudly We Hail Award to Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Home and Crematory at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Edge Golf and Event Center.
This honor is awarded annually by the Noon Exchange Club to recognize businesses within the community who properly display the American flag.
Guest speaker for the luncheon is David McGalliard, president of the Indiana District Exchange Clubs. McGalliard is a member and past president of the Exchange Club of Muncie.
The luncheon is open to the community. Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased at the door. Reservations are requested by calling Bonny Clark at 765-617-5912 or email bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
Non-food items offered at pantry
ANDERSON — Helping Hands Non-Food Pantry will serve guests the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
All are welcome to receive pre-packaged items.
The Community Cafe is open at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a free meal in the parking lot of the church.
Information: 765-643-6977.
Local church plans rummage sale
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., will host a rummage sale on Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rummage will be located in the Fellowship Hall and two other rooms. Face masks are recommended but not mandatory. Also, practice social distancing.
