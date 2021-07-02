Food after parade to be at Legion
CHESTERFIELD — After the Chesterfield Parade on Saturday, the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, will host a Fourth of July celebration.
Sloppy Joe sandwiches and chips will be available for $4.
Fundraiser planned for shelter animals
ELWOOD — On Saturday, July 10, from 5 to 8 p.m., the Elwood Elks will host a fundraiser, “Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society,” to raise funds for the medical needs of the shelter animals.
Daddios will serve tenderloins and chicken nachos for dinner.
Breaded tenderloin meal at Frankton
FRANKTON — Breaded tenderloin dinner will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at the Frankton American Legion.
Also included will be homemade french fries and slaw for $9. Pineapple upside down cake or homemade carrot cake will be available for $3.
Bingo runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
It is open to the public. Carryouts will be available.
Call 765-754-3311 to preorder.
Quilt guild resumes monthly meetings
PENDLETON — The Spring Valley Quilt Guild will resume meetings at the Pendleton Community Library on Wednesday, July 7.
Social and refreshment time will begin at 5:15 p.m. The business meeting starts at 5:45 p.m. followed by the program.
This month’s program will be five demonstrations that will help with the process of making a quilt. There will also be time for show and tell.
Everyone who is interested in quilting is welcome to attend.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.