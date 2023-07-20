Ice Cream Social set for fire station
MARKLEVILLE — Adams-Markleville Fire Territory Station 10 Association will host its annual Ice Cream Social on Saturday, July 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the fire station at 7457 S. 200 East.
Served will be K-burgers, chips, desserts and, ice cream. Fun activities for all ages. Spray house, smoke house simulator, antique fire truck rides, air medical helicopter, and Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
AHS class of ’69 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — Members of the 1969 Class of Anderson High School, their spouses, and friends are invited to come to Art’s on Broadway, Tuesday, July 29, at 12:30 p.m. for their monthly luncheon.
Classes of 1998 to host reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School/Madison Heights High School class of 1998 will have a 25-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6 to 10 p.m.
The event will take place at Anderson Country Club, Stillwell Room, 602 Northshore Blvd.
There will be a DJ, taco bar, and cash bar. Cost is $30 per person in advance by Aug. 11, and $35 at the door.
Additional information may be obtained by emailing Sarah Stanley at scstanley80@gmail.com or Cara Lane at cmlane1215@gmail.com.
TANL to host clothing giveaway
ANDERSON — Turn Away No Longer will host a Back to School Clothing Giveaway, a free community event, on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Anderson New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
There’s no paperwork to fill out, no questions and everything is free. TANL has a ton of clothing for infants to adults. They will provide your shopping bags. Fifty people at a time will enter in the gym to shop. Once your bag is full, exit the gym, and more shoppers will be permitted to enter. You may enter the line as many times as you like.
Information: 765-374-9735.
