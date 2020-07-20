Second Harvest plans tailgates
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
Delaware County: Thursday, July 23, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Madison County: Friday, July 24, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. No IDs, proof of address or need required. All are welcome, regardless of home county. Attendees are to go through line once so everyone can be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, please plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Free tacos for local first responders
ANDERSON — Tuesday, July 21, is Taco Tuesday for local first responders at Sugar Fork Crossing.
First responders can pull up to Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to order their free lunch to go. On the menu are shrimp and beef tacos, refried beans, Mexican rice, chips and salsa, churros and a drink.
Information: call 765-233-9360.
Next show: ‘Smoke on the Mountain’
INDIANAPOLIS — Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre announces its next production will be the popular bluegrass gospel comedy “Smoke on the Mountain,” starting Aug. 13.
Maintaining its commitment to a responsible reopening, Beef & Boards is postponing the originally-scheduled production of Disney’s “Newsies” until the fall of 2021. With a smaller cast, Smoke on the Mountain will allow the performers to follow safety protocols, including necessary distancing, both on and off stage.
Tickets already purchased for “Newsies’ are automatically valid for “Smoke on the Mountain” at the same date and time.
More information about Beef & Boards’ responsible reopening plan, show times and ticket prices are available at beefandboards.com.
