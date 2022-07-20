Rangeline to host concert
ANDERSON — There will be a Concert Under the Stars on Saturday, July 23, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson.
Performing will be Nash Hammonds, Fixed Remains, Matt’s Bluegrass, and Michael Adams (country).
Charge is $1 per person, which will go toward new flooring and lighting for the building.
There will be a cookout with hot dogs, hamburgers, sides and drinks.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved inside to the ballroom.
Food pantry planned at Legion post
ANDERSON — The American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., will have a food pantry, Monday, July 25, beginning at 3 p.m. and will continue while supplies last.