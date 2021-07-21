Talk focuses on Union Township
ANDERSON — Stephen T. Jackson will present part of his What’s In A Name Series: “The History of Union Township” on July 26, 2021, at the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.
This will be the first general membership meeting for the society since the pandemic began. The meeting will be in the Bowman Room at 7 p.m.
In addition, the exhibit “WW II: County Heroes and Homefront” and the new permanent Native American display will both be open for viewing from 6 to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome. For everyone’s safety, the group asks that those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 not attend.
Pork chop dinner at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — Pork chop dinners will be served from 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, until the Frankton American Legion runs out. Dinners have boneless pork chops smothered in gravy, mashed potatoes and a choice of green beans or coleslaw.
Cost is $8; Coca-Cola cake is $3.
The dinner is open to the public; carry-out orders may be made to 765-754-3311.
Bingo runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sunday Gospel Fest is at Speedway
ANDERSON — Speedway Gospel Fest will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Anderson Speedway, 1311 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The event, hosted by Dr. James Warner, is in memory of the original Heavenly Five as well as Terry Crites and Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson.
Also participating are Paul and Trey McQueen, Shayne Koomes, Ole Hymns, Fred Reese Jr., the Rev. Dwayne Cooley, Gordon Brooks, Coma Jordan, the Rev. Bob White, Isiah Williams and Da Jerry Pullins, East Side Baptist Male Chorus, Indianapolis, Willy Super Duck Alexander and the Rev. Wayne Redding.
From 1 to 6 p.m., there will be a Shopping Extravaganza. There will be food, door prizes, raffles, 50/50 and more.
There will be a large variety of vendors,including Magnabilities by Harriet Jordan.
Project offers free clothing
ANDERSON — The missions of Allen Chapel Clothes Closet is to provide free clean, gently used clothing to people who need it.
In addition, public donations have let the clothes closet have an annual Christmas giveaway that offers food, new toys and some new clothes.
The clothes closet operates from the basement of Allen Chapel AME Church, 1610 Sheridan St. Entry into the basement can be made from 16th Street. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday.
Because of COVID, the clothes closet operates with these conditions: masks are required, visitors are asked not to bring their children, and donations are not being accepted at this time.
The Allen Chapel AME Clothes Closet was started in 2007 by the Rev. Lenore G. Williams. Today, its mission has continued with support of volunteers from Allen Chapel, St. Vincent de Paul and other area churches. This outreach program is under led by Pastor Dalrey Trotter and program coordinator Frances Weatherly.
