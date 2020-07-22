Friday car wash to boost ministry
MUNCIE — First Choice for Women of Madison County will host a car wash at Clear Water Carwash, 3500 N. Nebo Road, on Friday, July 24, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
$2 of every car wash will benefit the First Choice Ministry. Come out and support the newest local business, while also mutually benefiting the First Choice Ministry.
Information: kailee@firstchoiceforwomen.org.
School supplies giveaway FridayANDERSON — The Salvation Army Annual Back to School Program will be held “drive-thru style” on Friday, July 24, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 1615 Meridian St.
A limited number of backpacks and supplies will be offered to students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, including virtual and home-schooled students.
Information: 765-644-2538.
Free Music Night set for July 31
MARKLEVILLE — Markleville Free Music Night will take place on Saturday, July 31, at the Community Park from 6 to 10 p.m.
The free music stage will feature On The Run Band from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; On The Run Band and Steve Jeffris from 8 to 10 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., there will be a tentative softball game featuring the Markleville Police and Adams Township Fire Department.
Alabama tour in Indy moves to 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour will be held April 8, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The concert was to have taken place Oct. 15.
All tickets purchased for the previously scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office for tickets and more information.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.