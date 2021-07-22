Second Harvest food events set
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have the following Food Distribution Tailgate events.
• Tuesday, July 27, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Thursday, July 29, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No ID, proof of address or income is required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
American Legion hosts a dance
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408 will host a dance at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Buddy Patterson will be the DJ. Cost is $5.
It’ll also be 50 cent wing night.
The event is open to the public.
For more information, call Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.
The Herald Bulletin
