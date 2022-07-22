Backpacks being given away July 31
ANDERSON — For the 10th time, local authorized Verizon retailer TCC will host its School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, July 31.
Participating stores will be donating backpacks full of school supplies between 1 and 4 p.m. July 31 while supplies last at the Anderson location, at 2036 S. Scatterfield Road, and at the Pendleton location, at 3027 W. U.S. 36.
Students can also be entered into a sweepstakes where they could win a $10,000 college scholarship through the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway’s Big Impact.
The Herald Bulletin