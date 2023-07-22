Sign up for youth hoops, flag football
ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Rejuvenation Inc. (ACRI) is accepting registrations for the Ike Jackson Youth Basketball and Max Howard Flag Football programs through Sept. 1.
Registrations will be taken at the Anderson Township Community Center, 2828 S. Madison Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays beginning Aug. 19-30. Late registrations are after Sept. 1.
Registrations can also be made by mail, ACRI, P.O. Box 584, Anderson, IN 46015, and cash app ($ACRI21).
Contact Gina Turner for application or information at 765-274-9874 or pastor.gina@yahoo.com.
Library to hold genealogy class
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will hold a “Genealogy 101” class on Tuesday, July 25, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Chief Anderson Room on the library’s third floor.
Attendees will learn the basics of researching their family history, learn how to create a family tree, and discover what resources can help them in their research both at home and at the library.
This session is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
The Herald Bulletin