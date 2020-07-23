Memorial dinner slated for Aug. 1
MARKLEVILLE — The Jordan Bush Memorial Dinner, Basket Raffle and Pie Auction will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at North Christian Church, 32 N. State St.
Cost is $10 for a cube steak dinner, which includes the steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and butter, a drink and dessert.
All proceeds will benefit a family or families that have experienced hardship through natural disaster or critical care patients, to receive monetary support for out-of-pocket expenses that are not covered by any type of insurance, including but not limited to travel expenses, lodging, food and day-to-day living expenses.
Information: 765-533-4463 or www.yourncc.com.
Sale to aid pantry, missions team
ANDERSON — A multi-family rummage sale, a fundraiser for Park Place Community Center Food Pantry and Uganda Missions Team, will take place on Saturdays, July 25, Aug. 15 and Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, outdoors in the lower south parking lot.
Masks are encouraged, and social distancing measures will be followed.
Items will include furniture, men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, luggage, handbags, bags, household goods, small appliances, international items (lots of Japanese goods, such as textiles and pottery), games, puzzles, children’s books, educational and home school materials, sporting goods, knickknacks, jewelry, health and beauty items, linens and electronics.
Davidson to host jewelry class
PENDLETON — Tracy Davidson will host a jewelry class from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
She will guide students on forging, soldering and bezel stone setting in making your own silver ring with a choice of stone. Cost is $55, which includes all supplies needed to make your own ring with gemstones, silver, copper and use of tools.
The class will be held at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., downtown Pendleton.
Registrations may be made at the gallery or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online registrations may be made at www.PASgallery119.org.
Class size is limited with social distancing.
