Back to school revival set for Christ Temple
ANDERSON — Christ Temple Church will host its back to school revival at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30.
There will be free school supplies while they last plus food and fun activities.
Speaker will be Nehemiah Walter of Bethesda, Indianapolis.
The church is at 1610 W. 22nd St.
Spaghetti dinner to be at American Legion post
MIDDLETOWN — This Saturday, the Auxiliary of Post 216 will serve an all-you-can-eat dinner with spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert for $10.
Serving hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Proceeds to go toward replacing the legion’s furnace.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Paramount Theatre adds 3 shows to lineup
ANDERSON — The historic Paramount Theatre has added three live shows to its 2021-22 entertainment lineup. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30.
Performances include:
• Melissa Etheridge — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Most seats $39 or $62. Limited premium seating $129.
• The Music of Boston and Journey with Boston Ssinger Tommy DeCarlo + American Idol’s Rudy Cardenas — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Most seats $29 or $39. Limited premium seating $75.
• Church Basement Ladies: 20th Anniversary Tour — 3 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022. All seats $35.
Tickets may be purchased via AndersonParamount.org or by calling the Paramount Box Office at 765-642-1234.
