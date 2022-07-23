Second Harvest giving out food on Tuesday, Thursday
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have two local Tailgate Food Distribution events on July 26 and July 28.
• Tuesday, July 26, 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Thursday, July 28, 10 a.m. at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required. For more information and resources, visit www.curehunger.org.
The Herald Bulletin