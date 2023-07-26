Victoria Guild selling mums through Aug. 1
ANDERSON — The Victoria Guild members are selling mums to help purchase needed items for Ascension St. Vincent North Hospital (formerly St. John’s).
The mums can be ordered at the hospital gift shop until Aug. 1, and are available in many colors. The mums can be picked up behind the Victoria’s Resale Shop on Thursday, Aug. 24. The mums are $10 each.
Walkathon benefits Papa’s House
ANDERSON — Papa’s House is hosting its third annual Walkathon & 5K Fun-Raiser on Saturday, Aug. 5 with 7:30 a.m. check-in at the large shelter off Broadway Street at Shadyside Park in Anderson.
Walk or run solo or form a team and join the fun! If you can’t participate, you can still help by making a pledge for a participant or by giving directly on the secure website. Donations make it possible for Papa’s House to keep providing a safe and stable home for women in need of healing.
To see details for participation and sign-up: https://www.papashouseus.com.
Information: 765-639-4969.
AHS Ladies of ’65 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of Ladies of 1965 have monthly luncheons, held the first Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m.
Different locations are selected and announced. The August luncheon is Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Cracker Barrel, 2012 E. 59th St., Anderson.
Psi Phi noodle dinner, Aug. 4
MARKLEVILLE — Psi Phi Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi Sorority, Markleville, will host its annual homemade chicken and noodle dinner on Friday, Aug. 4, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Markleville Community Park shelter house during the Markleville Jamboree.
Homemade chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade desserts, iced tea or lemonade. Adults – $10. Kids aged 3 to 10 – $5. Kids under 3 free. Park located on Ind. 38 just west of Markleville.
Backpack giveaway set for July 30
ANDERSON — On Sunday, July 30, beginning at 1 p.m. local time, local families are invited to visit their nearest TCC store to pick up a backpack full of supplies, such as pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. Backpacks are first come, first serve, and any extras will be donated to a local school.
The local TCC, Verizon retailers are located at 2036 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson, and the Pendleton location at 3027 W. U.S. 36, Pendleton.
Wednesday morning deadline to drop off items
ANDERSON — Wednesday, July 26, at 11 a.m. is the deadline to drop off items for Turn Away No Longer’s school supply drive.
Headphones for the little ones, earbuds for the older students, dry erase boards and markers, poster board, construction paper, colored pencils, calculators (standard, scientific and graphing), staplers and staples, washable markers, thin markers, folders, notebooks, clear glue, crayons and wall adhesive putty.
Other items needed include — non-perishable food items like granola bars, water, juice, cereal, feminine hygiene products, socks, underwear, water bottles, tooth brushes, and toothpaste.
Items may be taken to Ed Martin, 5400 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
The Herald Bulletin