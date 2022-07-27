Community Briefs
AHS Class of ’51 to gather
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet on Monday, Aug. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John 642-2316.
Quilt Guild to host August meeting
PENDLETON — The August meeting of the Spring Valley Quilt Guild will be held at the Pendleton Library on Aug. 3 beginning at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments and social time.
Have you ever wondered what else you can create with a jelly roll of fabrics? Nancy Zinni will be doing a program on ideas for your jelly rolls. She will be bringing examples to show as well. There will be a “Sew and Tell” . . . if you have a jelly roll quilt bring it for show and tell.
Over the Edge event set for Oct. 22
ANDERSON — It’s time to face your fears, and go Over the Edge! For the second year in a row, the Anderson Museum of Art will be hosting its Over the Edge fundraiser, sponsored by Community Hospital Anderson, to raise $50,000 for the arts.
Up to 85 people can sign-up to rappel 76 feet down a building in downtown Anderson on Oct. 22 starting at 11 a.m. The event will include live rappelling, food trucks, fun vendors, artistic demonstrations, and more.
Whether you are ready to take the leap for a great cause, make a donation, or support the cause as a spectator, we invite you to visit andersonart.org/ote for information. But, they can’t do it alone. They need your help to reach their fundraising goal.
If you are interested in donating or becoming an edger, visit www.andersonart.org.
Fish Fry to benefit Operation Christmas
DALEVILLE — A Dan’s Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Daleville High School.
Cost is $11 for adult tickets and $7 for children 12 and under. Kids under five, eat free.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat fish and chicken.
Tickets may be purchased at Town Hall or from any Daleville Police officer.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing and a raffle. Items include Colts tickets, Indianapolis Indians box seats, $60 cards to MadAxe, Muncie, 2 Holiday World day passes, 4 Kentucky Kingdom day passes and an autographed and personalized Notre Dame mini football helmet.
Proceeds go to Operation Christmas.
Class of ‘65 AHS ladies set Aug. 3 luncheon
ANDERSON — The Aug. 3 Anderson High School Class of 1965 ladies lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., Anderson (formerly Shout’s at Cooper’s Sport Bowl).
The AHS Class of 1965 Ladies have monthly luncheons. They are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. Different locations are selected and announced.
Any classmates of AHS class of 1965 are asked to keep contact information current by emailing ahs1965indians@hotmail.com. Any class announcements or information should also be sent to that email address.