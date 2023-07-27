MHHS class of ’62 to host reunion
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School class of 1962 will have a reunion on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the 1925 Pubhouse at Grandview.
Contact Pam Cook Warner, 765-643-4888.
Rummage bake/sale begins Friday
ANDERSON — Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300 West, will host a rummage/bake sale this weekend.
Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.
2 food giveaway events scheduled
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has announced Tailgate Food Distribution events for:
• Tuesday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Friday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m., in the old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
ASO’s music night slated for Aug. 10
ANDERSON — Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s “A Little Night Music” with musical guests Martha Baker Green, Ed Paul Fry and Rick Vale will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at 1004 N. Raible Ave.
Bring a picnic. There will be wine and food for purchase at the event. Bring your lawn chairs too.
Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at ASO’s Facebook page.
Chappelle bringing his show to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m. for the Dave Chappelle Comedy Performance coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show. Upon arrival, all phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby.
Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Carrington to play Honeywell Center
WABASH — Comedian, actor, singer and writer Rodney Carrington has been added to this year’s lineup at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.
He’ll bring his show to the center on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. This is for mature audiences only.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at HoneywellArts.org.
Gospel convention slated for Aug. 4-5
MARION — The 24th anniversary Northern Gospel Singing Convention with more than 30 Christian artists will take place on Aug. 4-5 at the Memorial Coliseum, 123 Sutter Way, Marion.
A concert will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; matinee, noon, Saturday, Aug. 5, and 4 p.m. concert on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Evening concert tickets are $10 in advance, and $12 at the door. Matinee concert tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. They are available at the ticket office at P.O. Box 25634, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Information: Cathy Godsey-Anderson, 260-348-5164.
Back-to-School Physical Fit Fair
MUNCIE — Meridian Health Services will host its Back-to-School Physical Fit Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Southside Middle School, 1601 E. 26th St.
Sports physicals will be available at $10. They will also have free health screenings. Basketball and football sports clinics will be hosted by Muncie Central High School athletes.
Information: 765-288-1928.
Mario movie showing July 28
ANDERSON — Northview Church will host “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” for movie night Friday, July 28.
This is a free event. There will be snacks and drinks.
The event takes place at the Anderson campus at 1720 E. 22nd St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie getting underway at 7 p.m.
