Habitat fundraiser set for Saturday
ANDERSON — A motorcycle run benefiting Habitat for Humanity will be held on Saturday, July 29.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. at 2126 Fletcher St., and will end at the Eagles Lodge.
Cost is $20 per bike/$10 per rider. Kickstands up at 11 a.m.
Information: Jeremy Lamber, 765-617-2838, or www.habitatmadison.org or www.rerummc.com.
Trenton Stinson Ride is Saturday
ELWOOD — On Saturday, July 29, the annual memorial Trenton Stinson Ride will take place starting at the Elks Lodge, 1700 S. Anderson St. The ride is to benefit families affected by suicide.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Cost is $15 per rider/$10 per passenger.
Train Show and Swap Meet slated
FRANKLIN — Indiana’s Largest Model Train Show will be held on Aug. 5-6 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground Drive.
Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.
Admission is $7 per person, children under 16 are admitted free when accompanied by a parent.
