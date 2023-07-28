Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Madison, northwestern Hancock, northeastern Hendricks, northern Marion, southeastern Boone, Hamilton and Tipton Counties through 900 AM EDT... At 813 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Kokomo to near Georgetown to near Brownsburg. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Zionsville around 825 AM EDT. Noblesville and Tipton around 830 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Fishers and Elwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 65 between mile markers 123 and 135. Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 217. Interstate 70 between mile markers 87 and 92. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH