AHS class of ‘67 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’67 will meet for lunch at noon Thursday, July 29, at Blaze Brew & Pub in Championship Lanes.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. There will be a discussion about the 55-year anniversary party next year.
The brew and pub is at 1920 E. 53rd St.
UAW retirees set meeting and lunch
ANDERSON — The United Auto Workers Local 662 retiree meeting will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the UAW Union Hall.
Lunch will be served at noon. The hall’s at 2840 Madison Ave.
If you want to attend, call Denny Cheshier at 765-620-6371.
Shuffleboard play in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD — The American Legion Post 408 will host a shuffleboard tournament at 6 p.m. each Wednesday. Blind draw is $5.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, there will be a dance with Buddy Patterson as DJ. Cost is $5.
The post is at 5100 Mounds Road.
Martha Green Project to play
ANDERSON — The Martha Green Project is back and inside at The 1925 PubHouse at Grandview from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
Reservations are highly recommended by calling 765-274-5016.
Ministry at church sets summer event
ANDERSON — Cross Roads United Methodist Church’s Children’s Ministry will host a Summer Round-up at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
There will be a bounce house, obstacle course, games and snacks. It will be on the church grounds, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road, and at the pavilion.
All children ages 4-10 are invited to be reintroduced to the church’s ministry.
The evening should be a hot summer night, so dress accordingly. Pick up your child or children no later than 7:30 p.m.
Zac Brown Band plays in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE — Tickets are on sale for Zac Brown Band: The Comeback Tour with special guests Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville.
Direct ticket link: https://concerts.livenation.com/zac-brown-band-the-comeback-tour-noblesville-indiana-08-27-2021/event/05005AA6B8FA2A66.
Local woman new state DAR treasurer
INDIANAPOLIS — Kathryn “Katie” Stephens of Anderson was recently installed as treasurer of the Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution.
Stephens is a member of the Kikthawenund Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and has served the chapter as regent, vice regent and currently as treasurer.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.