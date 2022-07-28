Redbud Quilt Guild to meet Aug. 4
ANDERSON — Redbud Quilt Guild will meet on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 907 N. Raible Ave., Anderson.
Guest speaker will be Mary Beth Sims from Yellow Door Quilt Store In Nashville, Indiana. A highlight of our meetings is Show and Tell. Visitors are welcome. Enter through the west door, off the parking lot.
VBS starts Aug. 2 at Christ Temple
ANDERSON — Vacation Bible School will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Christ Temple Church, 1610 W. 22nd St., Anderson.
Come and have fun learning more about God. Snacks will be provided.
Information: 765-644-9281
Oil painting class slated in Pendleton
PENDLETON — Katy Burke will be offering a “back to basics” oil painting class at the Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119, located at 119 W. State St., Pendleton.
The class will be emphasizing different surfaces, brush stroke techniques, painting glass, and background painting (including knife paintings). A fun and informative class for everyone.
Class date is Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with a break for lunch). Cost is $55 with all supplies included, $45 if you use your own brushes and paints. Canvas is supplied.
Register for class at Gallery 119 during business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday or phone 765-778-0986.
Online registrations may be made at http://www.pasgallery119.org/events
Grateful Fest set for Aug. 13
MUNCIE — The second annual Grateful Fest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
There will be a Kid Zone, a pet parade, 100 vendors, celebritiesk fire truck pull, Jeep show and food trucks.
A free concert will be given by Jennie DeVoe from 1 to 3 p.m.
Proceeds benefit Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary.
Additional information: gratefulfest.org.
‘Lizzie Borden on Fall River’ in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Buck Creek Playhouse’s production of “Lizzie Borden on Fall River” begins Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 p.m. on the Mainstage.
Other dates are Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 7, 2:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors, students, and youth.
